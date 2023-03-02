Nibeditaa Paal: Exposure given by reality shows is undeniably great

After starting her career with reality shows, actor Nibeditaa Paal emphasises on striking a right balance between reality and drama space.

“Reality shows needs you to be strategist, smart and someone who knows how to plan the game. It’s really difficult when compared to the world of fiction. Acting is not a child’s play as camera catches you off guard still reality shows does take toll on you mentally — sooner or later. You get to be with an unknown bunch of people and you are put into a situation where you need to fight. There is no escape! With each passing day being on a reality show gets tougher. However, I am a headstrong soul and can take up more reality shows in future. I have tasted the kind of exposure it gives and that is undeniably great,” says the Class of 2020 and Kuch Toh Hai Naagin actor.

Talking about her reality stint she says, “I returned from Australia in 2017 and trust me I knew no other way then trying for acting. This led me to audition for different production houses. On my friend’s suggestion, who was casting for a reality TV, I tried and got shortlisted. The show gave me a recognition, helped me to prepare a ground and polish myself as well. The competition was cut throat still it worked for me. If someone had followed Spiltsvilla 10, love triangle between me, Priyank (Sharma) and Divya (Agarwal) in news like anything.”

Paal adds there is always other sides to a coin. “As dreamy these affairs on reality TV look from outside most of the time they are not! In fact, such situations are extremely challenging where you are pitted against other people and you have to head-on take up the challenge. But, at the end of the day, it’s real fun and it does help you to evolve better. I feel it’s a short life one should never say never. Also, if certain things are destined to happen none can stop that. Over the time, I have learnt to take things in my stride,” she adds.

For Paal focus is good work be it in any space. “I am game for both be it fiction or reality. But for now, I have good offers on my plate from OTT so that’s my focus for now. I wrapped web series tentatively titled Explosive slated for 2023 release. Also, music videos are something that are taking a lot of my time and I’m set to travel abroad for the same. Class of 2020 will also see another season soon. So, let’s wait and watch.”