Entertainment / Tv / Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar reveal their newborn daughter's name, and say 'the adventure begins'. See pic
tv

Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar reveal their newborn daughter's name, and say 'the adventure begins'. See pic

On Thursday, actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar announced that they've welcomed a daughter. The couple also revealed her name in a social media post. 
Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome their first child together.
Published on May 13, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news on social media on Thursday. In the post, Nikitin and Kritika also revealed the baby's name. Also Read: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer welcome baby girl

The couple shared an image of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”. They captioned the post, “We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter. -Dheers #harharmahadev.

 

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer welcome their first child.
Television actor Smriti Khanna wrote, “OMG was waiting for this news since long! Congratulations to the whole family.” Singer Amit Tandon said, “Oyeee Congratulations.” Actor Avinesh Rekhi said, “Array wah..bahut bahut wadhaiyaan." Nidhi Uttam wrote, “Congratulation to the new parents. Welcome baby Devika. Loads of love from Nidhi Maasi.”

One fan commented, “Now we'll get to see Junior Kratika Sengar.” Another one wrote, “What a beautiful name.” One said, “Please share a family photo soon. Congratulations to the new parents.” While one commented, “Devika Dheer sounds so cool. Congratulations guys," many others dropped blessing hands and hearts emojis in the comments section.

Kratika had met Nikitin while shooting for the 2014 movie, My Father Godfather, which was directed by Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer. They tied the knot in September 2014 after dating for a short period of time. They announced their pregnancy on November 13 last year. Also Read: Kratika Sengar Dheer says trolls accuse her of lying about her pregnancy, believe she's got a surrogate

Nikitin is known for featuring in films like Sooryavanshi, Chennai Express and Shershaah. Whereas, Kratika has appeared in several TV such as, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Service Wali Bahu, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and many others.

Topics
nikitin dheer
