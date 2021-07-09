Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikkhil Advani announces The Empire, to be launched on Disney+ Hotstar soon, watch teaser
tv

Nikkhil Advani announces The Empire, to be launched on Disney+ Hotstar soon, watch teaser

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani took to Twitter to announce his ambitious next project, a web series which will air on Disney+ Hotstar, titled The Empire.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Disney+ Hotstar series will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment is all set to come up with a new web show, titled The Empire. Touted as a monumental period, it will be launched on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the teaser of the Disney+ Hotstar show.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king.

Speaking more about Disney+ Hotstar project, Nikkhil Advani, who is best known for his movies D-Day and Batla House, said, "Putting together The Empire has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for me. Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment."

"Right from the story, to the star-cast and high production value - our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikkhil advani television shows

Related Stories

bollywood

Suhana Khan glows in magic hour; Navya Nanda is in love, Shanaya Kapoor says 'are you real'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:28 PM IST
tv

Narayani Shastri says she 'never worried about ageing': 'I played Akashdeep Saigal's mother in my 20s'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious

Giant ‘cat’ comes to life in huge billboard in Japan’s Tokyo, video goes viral

Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute

Watch: Shocking video shows oak tree almost crashing over five-month-old’s crib
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP