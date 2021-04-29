Nikki Tamboli denies having faced casting couch, says she 'didn't take any other route' to success

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has said that although she had a tough period of struggle in the entertainment industry, she never had a 'casting couch' experience.

She said in an interview that even more than her stint in the South Indian film industry, it was her appearance on Bigg Boss that gave her great exposure. But, she said, she never took 'any other route' to success.

Asked if anyone has ever made an 'indecent proposal' to her, Nikki told a leading daily, "No, never. I did not face any casting couch. Despite facing rejections, I did not give in or take any other route. I was always open to face rejections. I took it in a positive stride."

She said that initially, her mother would give her ₹50 as pocket money every day, and she would spend it on travelling from Dombivli to Andheri for auditions. She said, "I would travel by train and then would take an auto-rickshaw to travel for auditions and look tests. There was no day that I would not get rejected. Everyday I would face rejection and the first two years were very difficult as I faced a lot of rejections. When I was 19, 20 I faced rejections. When I turned 20 I signed my south film and by the time I was 23, I had done three south films. I would go to different production houses everyday for auditions and they would reject me saying you can’t talk, smile, dance, or act."

Also read: Nikki Tamboli shares sneak peek as she shifts into her new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video

Nikki has appeared in Kanchana 3 and finished Bigg Boss 14 as the second runner-up. On the show, she was involved in a romantic track with Jaan Kumar Sanu, whom she has since dismissed as not her type. She also expressed her attraction for Aly Goni, but later said that her 'options were limited' in the house, and that had clouded her judgement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON