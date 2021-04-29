IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli denies having faced casting couch, says she 'didn't take any other route' to success
Nikki Tamboli smiles for the cameras at the airport.
Nikki Tamboli smiles for the cameras at the airport.
tv

Nikki Tamboli denies having faced casting couch, says she 'didn't take any other route' to success

  • Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli was asked if she's ever faced an 'indecent proposal' in her career in the entertainment industry, and she said that she would never 'take any other route' to success.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 03:18 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has said that although she had a tough period of struggle in the entertainment industry, she never had a 'casting couch' experience.

She said in an interview that even more than her stint in the South Indian film industry, it was her appearance on Bigg Boss that gave her great exposure. But, she said, she never took 'any other route' to success.

Asked if anyone has ever made an 'indecent proposal' to her, Nikki told a leading daily, "No, never. I did not face any casting couch. Despite facing rejections, I did not give in or take any other route. I was always open to face rejections. I took it in a positive stride."

She said that initially, her mother would give her 50 as pocket money every day, and she would spend it on travelling from Dombivli to Andheri for auditions. She said, "I would travel by train and then would take an auto-rickshaw to travel for auditions and look tests. There was no day that I would not get rejected. Everyday I would face rejection and the first two years were very difficult as I faced a lot of rejections. When I was 19, 20 I faced rejections. When I turned 20 I signed my south film and by the time I was 23, I had done three south films. I would go to different production houses everyday for auditions and they would reject me saying you can’t talk, smile, dance, or act."

Also read: Nikki Tamboli shares sneak peek as she shifts into her new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video

Nikki has appeared in Kanchana 3 and finished Bigg Boss 14 as the second runner-up. On the show, she was involved in a romantic track with Jaan Kumar Sanu, whom she has since dismissed as not her type. She also expressed her attraction for Aly Goni, but later said that her 'options were limited' in the house, and that had clouded her judgement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
nikki tamboli bigg boss 14 casting couch + 1 more

Related Stories

Nikki Tamboli said that she did not really have options inside the Bigg Boss house.
Nikki Tamboli said that she did not really have options inside the Bigg Boss house.
tv

Nikki explains her feelings for Aly on Bigg Boss 14: ‘It wasn’t an attraction’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, on being asked about her liking for Aly on Bigg Boss 14, said that she did not have too many ‘options’ inside the house. She maintained that it was not an ‘attraction’.
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki Tamboli participated in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nikki shifts to a new house, says 'It is all a mess'. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli has shifted to a new house and a video now gives a sneak peak into her new abode. However, she is yet to settle down properly, as you can see in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP