Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli reveals why she is not dating Jaan Kumar Sanu: ‘I like someone who has a strong personality’
Nikki Tamboli reveals why she is not dating Jaan Kumar Sanu: ‘I like someone who has a strong personality’

Nikki Tamboli, on being asked why she is not in a relationship with Jaan Kumar Sanu, said that he is not her ‘type’. She explained that she likes people with a ‘strong personality’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli were both contestants on Bigg Boss 14.

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu never shied away from expressing his fondness for actor Nikki Tamboli on Bigg Boss 14. In a new interview, she has now opened up on why she is not in a relationship with him. While she called him ‘very sweet’, she maintained that he is not her ‘type’.

Nikki said that she is attracted to a ‘strong personality’ and from whatever she has seen of Jaan in Bigg Boss 14, she does not find him to be the kind who will take a stand for her or even himself.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nikki called Jaan her ‘good friend’ and said, “See, he is the sweetest guy I have ever seen, but he is not my type. I like someone who has a strong personality, who speaks boldly and makes people uncomfortable sometimes.”

“No doubt he is very sweet but, according to me, he is not that strong personality who will take a stand for me, himself or maybe his friends. Because I have never seen that part of him in Bigg Boss… He may be a strong personality in his eyes but I have never seen that, so we are good as friends only,” she added.

On Bigg Boss 14, Nikki would tease Jaan as ‘bhai-jaan’, even though he made no secret of his liking for her. Their friendship soured after she accused him of kissing her on the cheek, despite being told not to. However, she shed tears when he was evicted, and he later returned on the show as her ‘connection’. On the show as well, she had mentioned that he is not her ‘type’, although she did not elaborate.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya had talked about his feelings for Nikki. “Maybe he is (infatuated). It is not impossible, you know, my son is young. I mean he is not like this (the way he behaves with Nikki), he is different in his life. But I am liking him. It looks interesting,” she had said.

