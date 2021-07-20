Nikki Tamboli says family unhappy with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode: 'I am disappointed in myself'

Nikki Tamboli was eliminated in the first week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The television actor had aborted three tasks and was eventually evicted. Following her eviction, Nikki had penned an apology to fans for disappointing them. She has now revealed that her family was also unhappy with her performance and felt she could have done better.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill as contestants. The new season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nikki had flown with the team just a few days after her brother, Jatin, had died. At the time, she said that her brother would have expected her to participate.

After her elimination episode aired, Nikki confessed her parents weren't pleased. Speaking with SpotboyE, Nikki said, "When I was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they are not very happy. The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn't happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don't know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind."

"A lot of people came to me and said ki in Bigg Boss 14 you used to manipulate people why don't you do the same with your mind. I tried also but it didn't happen. I think those were not my days. Because of all that, my performance did get affected and I got eliminated in the very first week," she added.

In her Instagram post, Nikki had said that she had a 'a lot fears and emotional baggage' with the stunts she was asked to do. She apologised to her fans and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty.