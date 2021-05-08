Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli shares heartbroken message for her late brother as she looks for him amid clouds: 'Can't see you'
Nikki Tamboli shares heartbroken message for her late brother as she looks for him amid clouds: 'Can't see you'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who will begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is missing her late brother and has shared a heartbreaking post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Nikki Tamboli's brother had not been keeping well and was recently hospitalised.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is missing her brother, who died recently. As she boarded a flight for the shoot of her next project, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Nikki shared a picture and message for her late brother on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the sky, clicked from inside the flight she was travelling in, Nikki wrote on Instagram, "Can't see you," and added a sad face emoji.

A screenshot of Nikki's post.

Nikki's brother died last week due to complications following a Covid-19 diagnosis. He had several medical conditions, Nikki had earlier said. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised.

Nikki had posted a note before she left for the shoot of the adventure reality show. She wrote on Instagram, "I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything."

She added, "I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever. #khatronkekhiladi11 #nikkitamboli."

