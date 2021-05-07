IND USA
Gabourey Sidibe in 2009's Precious.
Gabourney Sidibe, known for 2009 film Precious, to turn director with thriller Pale Horse

Pale Horse has a script from Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden and is based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:47 PM IST

Oscar-nominated actor Gabourey Sidibe will make her feature directorial debut with thriller movie Pale Horse. The actor is best known for her performance in 2009 movie Precious which earned her a best actress nomination at the Academy Awards.

Pale Horse, which will start shooting later this year, has a script from Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden and is based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin, reported Deadline.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, the movie follows Naia, an esteemed, yet reclusive African-American YA book author who is living with MS. When Naia decides to shelter the man who escaped captivity with her long-missing brother, she finds herself caught up in a diabolical mystery.

Also read: Megan Fox talks about being mom to 3 sons: 'UFC fight night all day, everyday, don't know what it's like to have a girl'

"I’m super excited to work with Gamechanger on my first feature. This project is a true stand-out and the character of ‘Naia’ is a bad a**! Effie and Wellington are powerhouse visionaries and I’m so excited to be able to work with them to create this gripping thriller with complex characters," Sidibe said.

The project will be produced by Effie T Brown and Wellington Love on behalf of Gamechanger Films.


