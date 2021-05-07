Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla spotted at airport as they leave for Cape Town

Action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is geared up for its season 11. It will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

The contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani among others, were seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for their destination.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar came to drop him off.(Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya was seen at the airport. His girlfriend Disha Parmar came to drop him off. The couple was seen hugging and kissing each other before Rahul got off the car.

He was also heard asking the paparazzi what they fear the most. Rahul later quoted actor Sonakshi Sinha's dialogue, 'Thappad se darr nahin lagta saahab, pyar se lagta hai (not scared of a slap but scared of love)' from Dabangg. Earlier, he had confessed he doesn't know what he will do in the show as he has a fear of snakes and water.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant posed for the camera before entering the airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Abhinav Shukla: The Bigg Boss 14 contestant posed for the paparazzi before entering the airport. His wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is recovering from Covid-19.

Speaking about her health and him taking part in the show he had told a leading daily, "Yes I am getting ready for that. I just want Rubina to be totally fine. I have made a flow chart for her which includes the things to do in certain situations based on a person's symptoms. Once she gets better, I will be relieved and can comfortably go for the show."

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist was also seen at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli: The Bigg Boss 14 finalist was also seen at the airport. Her departure comes a few days after the death of her brother, Jatin. The 29-year-old died on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19 complications.

Divyanka Tripathi was seen at the Mumbai airport too.(Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi: She will also be a part of the show and was seen at the airport. Her husband Vivek Dahiya came to see her off.

Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal also came to bid him adieu.(Varinder Chawla)

Varun Sood: His girlfriend Divya Agarwal also came to see off Varun Sood. The duo wore red and black as they posed for paparazzi. Before his check-in, Divya gave him a tight hug and the couple kissed each other with their masks on.

Arjun Bijlani was also seen at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Bijlani: Arjun Bijlani was also seen at the airport. Earlier, he had expressed his hope of winning the season. "Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place," he had told Indian Express.

Shweta Tiwari poses for camera at the Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari: She was also seen at the airport. The actor has been in news for her physical transformation. She had recently posted pictures showing off her toned abs. Her separation from her husband Abhinav Kohli, and the subsequent public spat they've been engaged in, over their son, Reyansh, also made headlines.

Several other contestants were also seen at the Mumbai airport including Saurabh Raj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Sana Makbul.

