Nikki Tamboli shares photos as she, Sana Makbul kiss Arjun Bijlani on his cheeks: 'Bhai hoga tera'

Nikki Tamboli has posted new pictures with Arjun Bijlani, from Cape Town, where they are shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She gave a cute caption to the images, in which she is seen kissing him on the cheek.

Nikki and Sana Makbul are seen kissing Arjun on his cheeks in the photo. Nikki captioned it, "Bhai hoga tera @divasana @arjunbijlani .......#kkk11 #capetown #fun #mastionset #nikkitamboli #love." Arjun, who is wearing a T-shirt that says 'Tera bhai sambhal lega (Your brother will take care of it)', is seen pouting for the camera.

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being shot in South Africa. Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and Sourabh Raj Jain also feature on the show as contestants this year.

Contestants have been posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos as they shoot for the adventure reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Nikki rose to fame with her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. She was among the first ones to enter the Bigg Boss house last year. She had an adventurous journey on the show, with a fair share of fights and controversies.

She also managed to build close friendships with co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, apart from a few others. While Rubina went ahead to win Bigg Bos 14, Nikki was among the finalists on the show that ended earlier this year.