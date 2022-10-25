Nishant Singh Malkani on Vaishali Takkar’s suicide: She was in a very toxic relationship, sought therapy

Takkar allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a fan at her home in Indore, and the case is moving forward with new revelations with her former boyfriend Rahul Navlani also getting arrested.

“We became good friends while working on the set, and started bonding, where we also shared some aspects of our personal life. So, yes, Rahul’s name did come up a few times. In fact, he had visited us on the sets, and I met him last year,” Malkani tells us.

Opening up about the meeting, he says, “It was a very formal meeting, where I just greeted him. He had come to meet her. She was going through a lot of stress those days, which she told me was because of Rahul. I did not get to know him as such, but I knew of the things he did Vaishali and her version of the story”.

When it comes to describing her relationship with Rahul, Malkani calls it a toxic one, saying, “It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times, kabhi kabhi acting bhi nahi kar pati thi because she was under so much stress and trauma. I used to tell her to ignore him and move on”.

“They had broken up by then, and he was always trying to emotionally pull her back. He was not letting her move on, even though he was married. Whenever she wanted to move on, he held her back by emotionally blackmailing her,” he says, adding, “When you are in love, you do get weak, even though practically, you know that it makes no sense to be with that person”.

He reveals Vaishali was going through a lot of issues during that phase. “She was depressed in the middle. She was consulting a psychologist. She was taking therapy. She confided in me and told me not to tell anybody, because she thought it would become a scandal that she is suffering from a mental health issue. She took some sessions, and used to read meditation books. She went through therapy because she wanted to get out of it,,” says the actor, who had a conversation with her about her planned wedding in November just 10 days before her death.

Now, Malkani has decided to narrate the story so that it can help nab the culprit. “She was doing everything in her power to move on away from that guy. I have only one tool which is to tell the truth in public,” he ends.

