Nishi Singh: At present, I am all prepared to work with bigger actors

Veerey ki Wedding (2018), actor Nishi Singh asserts that the industry gives all newcomers a fair chance and calls herself the best example in the case.

“When I landed here from MP, I was naïve. I had no idea how auditions go, or what is an intro and profile. I learnt it all on the go. Today, after six years here I can say that if you have that spark in you, the industry does accept and provide you with an apt opportunity to find your feet,” says the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Bado Bahu actor.

Recalling her first day in Mumbai, Singh says, “For me, it was all about fulfilling my uncountable dreams- be it becoming an actor or meeting superstar Salman Khan. I remember I waited for him outside his house the whole day when I landed in Mumbai. I couldn’t meet him then but today I’m here working in the same industry so in a way my dreams are getting rewarded. At present, I am all prepared to explore more options and work with bigger actors. I think it’s time to take chances in a big way. With new platforms in focus and high demand of content I think there is umpteen work for all.” Currently seen in a daily soap Singh adds, “I have tried films, I have an OTT series Ishqiyoun in post-production and I am busy with my TV daily Sasural Simar Ka 2 where I am playing a lead antagonist. It’s really good to be able to bring so many variations in all my characters. At this point of time when things are slow I have good projects in hand and I’m constantly taking a step further towards my goal.”

“For now, I feel things are going fine and I am sure that it will only get better from here as I am giving my all to my work. For a teenager who came here to find life has her career in place and that’s a gratifying feeling for me,” concludes Singh.