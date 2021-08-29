TV actor Nupur Alankar unable to contact brother-in-law stuck in Afghanistan, reveals last conversation with him

Television actor Nupur Alankar and her family are unable to contact her brother-in-law, who was in Afghanistan when the Taliban took over the country in a military sweep. While multiple evacuation flights from Kabul have brought back hundreds of people, he was not among them.

Nupur has moved in with her sister Jigyasa in these times of distress and the two are trying to remain calm. However, she said that they barely get two hours of sleep every night as they have not been able to reach him in over a week.

Speaking to a leading daily, Nupur said, “My sister and I have lost touch with him. It’s been 9/10 days now since we last spoke to him.”

Nupur added that the last time they heard from Jigyasa’s husband, the line got disconnected as he mentioned that he was unable to charge his phone much. She and her sister do not know his location. “He had said he would send us a number of the person he was with at that time, but we also did not get any text of such kind from him,” she said.

Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help

On August 15, the Afghanistan government collapsed as the Taliban took over Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Last year, Nupur, who has been a part of shows such as Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, made headlines as she faced financial woes and had to sell off her jewellery. Her close friend Renuka Shahane urged everyone to help her out, as her mother required hospitalisation and her money was stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Back then, Nupur had thanked Renuka, Akshay Kumar, Darshan Zariwala, Manoj Joshi and others for helping her.