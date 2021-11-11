On KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan fumbles while trying to say a Hindi word: 'Jabda toot jaae'

Host Amitabh Bachchan fumbled over a Hindi word while explaining an answer on his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He even said that no one will understand the word’s meaning, adding that he might break his jaw while trying to pronounce it correctly.

On Wednesday’s episode of KBC 13, roll-over contestant Anil Gupta reached the question for ₹40,000. Amitabh asked him, “We will now show you a picture and you need to guess the town in which this was clicked. It is from a historic meeting.” We then see a black and white picture of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi posing with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The options were Dhaka, New Delhi, Shimla, and Lahore, Anil picked the right answer-- Shimla.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed it was the right answer and then started to explain: “1972 ka Shimla samjhauta margdarshak sidhanto ka ek samooh tha jisme muddo ko hal karne ke liye ek parasparik prati…(This 1972 Shimla Agreement was a collection of guiding principles to mutually solve issues).” After fumbling over the word, Amitabh asked, “Sir kaun samjhega is shabd ko? Aapme se kisi ne samjha, jo humare darshak karyakram dekh rahe hain (Who will even understand this word? Did anyone in our audience understand this)?”

Finally, he pronounced the words, “Parasparik pratibadhhta shamil thi (Mutual agreement).” Amitabh then added, “Jabda toot jae bolne mein, lekin iska matlab nahi samajh me aega! (You may break your jaw trying to pronounce it correctly but you won’t understand it).”

Earlier on the show, Anil Gupta could not guess the music director of the song Kab Tak Chup Baithe from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. He then used his lifeline, Ask The Expert, and then got the right answer - Uttam Singh.