Home / Entertainment / Tv / On Valentine’s Day, Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, meaning of her name
tv

On Valentine’s Day, Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, meaning of her name

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra with his baby girl, Gia Vanessa Snow.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, actor Karanvir Bohra introduced fans to his ‘new Valentine’ -- his newborn daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. He also revealed her face and the beautiful meaning behind her name.

“Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he captioned a picture of the little one resting in his arms.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actor Ashmit Patel and television host Maniesh Paul dropped heart emojis on the post. “Owwwww! Gorgeous. God bless,” actor Shweta Tiwari commented. “OH MY GOD!!!! She’s stunning!” actor Shruti Seth wrote.

Karanvir’s wife, actor Teejay Sidhu, also posted an adorable photo of their baby girl on Instagram. “Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine.. GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (And what a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious,” she wrote.

On Vanessa’s newly-made Instagram profile, another photo with Karanvir was shared. It was captioned, “Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! I'm Gia Vanessa Snow, but everyone calls me Vanessa. :) I'm new to the world. And I must say, the view looks pretty great from up here! Oh, and that’s my dad @karanvirbohra.”

Also read: When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend saying they will ‘get married to him together’

Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twin girls, Raya Bella and Vienna. Currently, Karanvir is in Mumbai, while Teejay is with their daughters in Vancouver.

Last week, Karanvir shared a sweet video with his little girls and wrote, “I’m missing my #daddyduties. Wanna go back… The joy I get in being a daddy on the job is so satisfying and fulfilling, I'm reliving the times I had with @twinbabydiaries I feel jealous and guilty at the same time that im not with @bombaysunshine right now to be with our lil one's.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karanvir bohra teejay sidhu

Related Stories

tv

Karanvir Bohra says his baby girl’s little hands stole his heart, Teejay Sidhu jokes ‘one day she’ll steal your credit cards’

UPDATED ON JAN 04, 2021 07:54 AM IST
tv

Karanvir Bohra to those saying he was trying for a boy: ‘In spite of my conservative background, I never had a preference of gender’

UPDATED ON DEC 24, 2020 08:01 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP