‘Only room for one peacock’, Bethenny Frankel weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romance rumors

Reality star Bethenny Frankel has chimed in on the swirling rumors of a potential relationship between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, firmly asserting that there is "zero chance" the alleged romance would ever work. In a TikTok video uploaded on Monday, the 52-year-old former Real Housewives star confidently addressed the speculation surrounding the Skims founder, 42, and the former New England Patriots quarterback, 45.

Reality star c has chimed in on the swirling rumors of a potential relationship between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Frankel acknowledged the undeniable greatness of both stars, dubbing Brady as "the greatest football player of all time" and Kardashian as "the greatest player of the fame game of all time." While she acknowledged the curiosity surrounding their connection, Frankel was quick to dismiss the possibility of a successful relationship, suggesting that Kardashian would struggle to integrate her lifestyle with Brady's.

A High-Maintenance Hurdle

Drawing a comparison between Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and Kardashian, Frankel noted that although Bündchen may be considered "relatively high maintenance," it pales in comparison to the second oldest Kardashian sister. Frankel commended Bündchen's ability to embrace Brady's life, support his career, and adapt to the demands of being a football player's wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, she contended that Kardashian's level of high maintenance would clash with Brady's own high-profile persona, asserting that "there can only be one peacock in a relationship."

No Room for Two Peacocks

Frankel humorously declared, "He's done high maintenance, but not at the Kim Kardashian level." She concluded that Kardashian would not become Brady's peacock, emphasizing the level of work and effort required. In her witty conclusion, Frankel emphasized, "There's only room for one GOAT..."

Rumors and Denials

Romance rumors between Kardashian and Brady sparked when a source revealed that the reality star was looking for property in the same Bahamian neighborhood where Brady owns a home. Speculation intensified after a Hampton's party where the two were reportedly seen being "super flirty" and spending time together on the beach and dancing at night. However, Brady's representative previously denied the rumors, and a source close to Kardashian confirmed that they are not dating, despite their shared connections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | WHO'S THERE? Kim Kardashian is ‘freaking out’ as ghostly woman appears at window

Mysterious Twist

While Kardashian had initially expressed her intent to remain single for at least two years following her split from Pete Davidson, she teased a mystery man at the beginning of the third season of her family's Hulu show. Whether this mystery man is Brady or someone else remains to be seen, but for now, Frankel's comedic analysis adds fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding the potential coupling of two powerhouse personalities.