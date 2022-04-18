Palak Tiwari loves that mom Shweta Tiwari 'looks like her elder sister'; reveals male friends tell her 'your mom is hot'

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari are often spotted hanging out together and also join each other in making trending reels on Instagram. Both have spoken they share a friend-like bond apart from being mother-daughter. Palak has now said that she loves it when people say Shweta looks like her elder sister rather than her mother. Also Read| Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari getting skinny-shamed, called malnourished: People still say 'ye kitni sukdi hai'

Palak Tiwari said that she has been a fan of Shweta's looks from her childhood and loved that people find her mother good-looking. She also shared what happens when her male friends decide to tell Shweta that they find her hot.

When told that Shweta looks like her elder sister, Palak said, "That's for sure." She further told Siddharth Kannan, "I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I've loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like 'oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her. I used to be like, 'huh, yeah, that's my mom, so.' I used to feel very cool. Till date it's like that, I was like 'that's my mom.' I am very proud of it."

Palak also shared that she and Shweta are very close and even tell each other about their crushes. When asked if her male friends have ever told her that they have a crush on her mother, Palak confessed, "It is the weirdest thing. I have yelled at so many of my guy friends. They've not said that they have a crush on her, they're like 'dude your mom is quite hot huh' and I was like 'you say this and now my mom is gonna belo (beat with a rolling pin) like that.' So for her everyone my age is like 'beta' and she has always been very maternal so when my friends say 'Shweta, you are so hot,' she is like, 'eh, nikal isko (throw him out).'"

Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. She was born when Shweta was 20 and hadn't begun her acting career. Shweta rose to fame with the soap opera Kasautii Zindagi Kay in the early 2000s and went on to feature in several TV shows and web series over the years.

Palak will be soon seen in the horror thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra, opposite Vivek Oberoi. The film also stars Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan.

