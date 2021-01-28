Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

Former actor and Playboy model Pamela Anderson is married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. As per multiple reports, the couple got married on Christmas Eve, 2020.

Speaking to Daily Mail she said, "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

This is Pamela's sixth marriage. She was first married to Tommy Lee in 1995, with him she had two kids. They got divorced in 1998 and she then married singer Kid Rock in 2006 and they split up the next year. In 2007 also, she married Rick Salomon but divorced him in 2008. They got married again in 2014 and divorced again in 2015. In 2020, she married Jon Peters but divorced him 12 days later.

Pamela was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange. She would often made a string of visits to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange has been living under political asylum since 2012 after he was accused of rape during his 2010 visit to Sweden.

Earlier this week, Pamela revealed that she is quitting social media. She said she will no longer post to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. "This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook," the star's caption on Instagram began.

She said she's "never been interested in social media" and her decision comes from reaching a point in her life that she's "genuinely inspired by." She said she's enjoying "reading and being in nature" and declared: "I am free."

Pamela went on to thank her followers for their "love" over the years and wished "blessings to you all." Last spring, just months after the coronavirus pandemic first surged around the world, Anderson took on a new role as the creative director at the website Jasmin. Speaking to Fox News about the endeavour, the model explained her hesitation with social media.