Pankhuri Awasthy recalls how she learned about her twins: ‘I wouldn’t stop bleeding, that scared me’

Pankhuri Awasthy is all set to welcome her first children soon and has now revealed how she got to know that she is pregnant with twins. She is currently in her third trimester. Pankhuri, and her husband Gautam Rode had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. (Also read: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy expecting their first child) Pankhuri Awasthy talks about the time she first got to know that she is pregnant with twins.

Pankhuri posted a video on her Instagram to inform fans about the time her doctor told them about the twins. She recalled that she was yet to get her first scan before the 12th week of her pregnancy when she had acute abdomen pain one night. She said, "It was the time when I reached home late from work and was very tired. When I tried to sleep, I had a weird pain in my abdomen. I shared it with Gautam and he asked me to go to bed as I was very tired. The next day, when I went to the loo, I noticed blood there. I wouldn’t stop bleeding and that scared me a lot especially because of my pregnancy."

When Pankhuri got scared

Pankhuri added, "I told Gautam about it and he called the doctor. Gautam made me strong at the moment and I was prepared for the rest. When the doctor checked me he said that he can no longer congratulate me. I said nothing but ‘ok.’ Later, the doctor said I can’t congratulate you once but twice as you guys are going to have twins.”

She shared the video and wrote, "We Rode The Family Way|| Buckle up, folks, because this video is a rollercoaster ride, sharing with you guys how we found out we are having TWINS! P.S- Kinda got carried away in story-telling so the makeup routine is coming up in the next video! Stay Tuned#pregnant #pregnancy #preggo #thirdtrimester #story #twins #love #fashion #makeup #grwm #mommytobe #journey."

Gautam Rode's fatherhood plans

In their joint interview with Hindustan Times, Gautam Rode had shared his fatherhood plans. "I am very excited to be a father, and not at all nervous. Everyone has been telling me that I won’t be able to sleep at night now, but I am anyway a night owl. I (do my) workout (sessions) at night. So, in the morning, she can take care of the baby, and in the night I will take care. We are just waiting for the baby to arrive in our life as Pankhuri’s sixth month has already started,” he had said.

