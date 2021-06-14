Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paras Chhabra says he was offered ‘over bold’ shows: ‘I do not want to be a porn star’

Paras Chhabra, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, said that he has been offered shows which required him to do intimate scenes. However, he has his ‘own boundaries’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Paras Chhabra is averse to doing ‘over bold’ scenes.

Paras Chhabra said that he has been offered shows which required him to do intimate scenes on screen but he has his ‘own boundaries’. He said that in most cases, such scenes are gratuitous from a story point of view, and inserted to ‘create a buzz’.

In the past, Paras Chhabra has won Splitsvilla 5 and has been a finalist of Bigg Boss 13. He has also acted in shows such as Badho Bahu, Aarambh and Kaleerein.

Speaking to a leading daily, Paras said that he wishes to showcase his acting skills, instead of going down the ‘porn star’ route. “Boundaries might not be there on any platform but I have my own boundaries. I have been offered projects recently which required me to go intimate and over bold. But I feel that rarely are they required in a show. There is mostly no connection of bold scenes with the storyline and they are there to create a buzz,” he said.

“Even in going bold, makers today are showing almost everything of an actor and actress. I do not want to be a porn star, I want to be an actor,” he added.

Also read: Sonu Nigam on ‘sob stories’ on reality shows: ‘It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools’

Paras, who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13, quit the show in the finale and left with 10 lakh. Afterwards, he was seen on a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, along with Shehnaaz Gill. The show came to a premature end due to poor ratings and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most recently, Paras was seen on Bigg Boss 14. He came on the show for a week as a supporter of Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Paras has also appeared in a number of music videos, including Hashtag Love Soniyea, Ring and Rang Lageya, with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma. Reportedly, they have also signed a Punjabi film together.

paras chhabra bigg boss 13

