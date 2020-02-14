Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s show witnessed these 6 lows that left viewers unhappy

tv

Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, is headed to its grand finale on Saturday. The show has been on air since September with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz emerging as the top six finalists. Looking at its length, you definitely need a recap of the incidents that should preferably not happen in the next season. While the producers are content with the show’s TRPs this season, here are a few lows which didn’t make the viewers happy:

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Every season, the makers of Bigg Boss try to introduce concepts that boost its TRPs but this time, it went a bit overboard by bringing in not just the distant relatives and friends of the contestants in the house but also exes and love interests. All from Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz, Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother Kunal to Mahira Sharma’s brother Aakash entered the house to spend time with their contestants, leaving the audience scratching their heads in confusion. Not only was it overcrowded but their arrival also led to more fights between the original contestants. Recall Kunal’s ugly fight with Mahira over a spoon!

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma had an ugly fight with Vishal Aditya Singh’s brother Kunal.

Phir Milenge

Bigg Boss went on air on September 29 last year and was supposed to conclude in January this year. But the channel was in no mood to let go of the steady TRPs and dragged it by five weeks until February, making it the longest season ever. It also came at a huge cost – 8 wildcard contestants and a reported increment for Salman. As the show was expected to stick to the concept of evicting one contestant every week, it couldn’t help calling back already evicted contestants on the show as guests. However, this did not go down with the viewers who questioned the makers for not valuing their votes and calling back contestants who were once evicted due to least number of votes. It wouldn’t be a surprise if you can’t recall some of the original contestants Abu Malik, Siddhartha Dey and Dalljiet Kaur – it was a bit too long ago, wasn’t it?

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Arhaan Khan, Madhurima Tuli were among the wild card contestants.

Andaz Apna Apna

Bigg Boss 13 will undoubtedly go down in the history of television as the reality show with the most number of injuries. Several contestants such as Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai were seen with bandages and had to visit a hospital for a brief period. Paras had hurt his finger during the transport task and had to undergo a finger surgery. Rashami had reportedly suffered a hairline fracture in her finger after she got hurt during another task. Siddhartha Dey had received burnt marks on his neck after his rival contestants used bleach and red chilli powder on him during another task.

Regular health issues also kept the contestants low on energy. Sidharth Shukla suffered a bout of typhoid while Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to quit due to her back pain.

When Madhurima Tuli beat Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Every season there is at least one contestant, usually a male, who is unceremoniously thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for bad conduct. A new development was witnessed in this season as Madhurima Tuli, who had followed her ex Vishal Aditya Singh in the house, was thrown out for beating him with a frying pan. Madhurima had later said in a post-eviction interview that she should have used her hand to hit him instead of beating him with a pan.

Hud Hud Dabangg

Bigg Boss 13 had made headlines due to too much aggression by the male contestants during its initial days and even Salman had bashed them for not behaving appropriately. Sidharth Shukla was always on the radar for being too aggressive during the task which did not go down well with many of his co-housemates. He was heavily criticized for pushing Mahira Sharma during a task. Siddhartha Dey was also regularly taken to task for his disrespectful comments against Arti Singh and others.

Salman Khan had to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house to counsel Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Sanam Bewafa

Bigg Boss 13 saw a new low as it turned into yet another Splitsvilla. Salman informed Rashami Desai about boyfriend Arhaan’s marriage and child before he could officially propose her. He also interrogated Asim Riaz about his love affair after he proposed to Himanshi Khurana for marriage on the show. Among those who washed their dirty linen in public was Paras Chhabra, who eventually broke up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri after moving closer to Mahira inside the house. She also confirmed moving on with life after his hurtful comments about her on the show.

