Paras Kalnawat says joining Anupamaa shoot 4 days after father's death was 'toughest moment' of his life

Paras Kalnawat, who was recently ousted from television show Anupamaa for signing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on a rival channel, has said its a ‘heartbreaking situation’ for him as no one discussed the matter with him. The actor has also recalled how he was called to sets just four days after his father's death during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Also read: Paras Kalnawat says Anupamaa team didn't wanted him to join 'rival channel' Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paras Kalnawat is known for playing Samar Shah on Anupamaa that stars Rupali Ganguly as the titular character. His contract was terminated soon after the news of him signing the dance reality show on a rival channel came to light.

Talking about how he had done a lot for the show amid his own personal crisis, Paras told ETimes in an interview, “That was the toughest moment of my life, when I lost my dad and I had to resume shooting in just four-five days as most of the cast members of Anupamaa had got Covid-19 infected. It was a situation, where I could not even think of getting back to work but I had to as I got a call from the production. They told me even Rupali Ganguly has tested positive for Covid-19, and we want you back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "That was the moment I had to take a call and I joined the show. It was a very difficult call for me to leave my family, my mother in such a condition. My house had relatives, it was very heavy for me to shoot, but then work is worship, and I chose to resume the shoot. I started working all over again after losing my dad after just four days."

Paras has said the growth of his character had stopped and even after saying no to such offers, his growth on the show wouldn't have happened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON