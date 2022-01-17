Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Parineeti Chopra screams ‘no’ as Karan Johar tries to set her up with Hunarbaaz contestant, he says ‘take what you get’
tv

Parineeti Chopra screams ‘no’ as Karan Johar tries to set her up with Hunarbaaz contestant, he says ‘take what you get’

In a new promo for Hunarbaaz, Karan Johar attempted to set his co-judge Parineeti Chopra up with a contestant named Rakesh Roshan.
Parineeti Chopra is making her small screen debut with Hunarbaaz.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for Hunarbaaz shared by Colors on Twitter showed Parineeti Chopra being surprised as Karan Johar declared himself ‘lucky’ for couples and said that he has done a lot of successful matchmaking. She asked why he did not find her a partner. He promised, “Tumhara bhi isi saal ho jayega pakka (You will also find someone this year for sure).”

Parineeti hid her face as Bharti Singh tried to set her up with a contestant. Haarsh Limbachiyaa urged her to give him a chance.

Karan gave his stamp of approval to another contestant who told Parineeti, “Ek connection main aapke saath establish karna chahta hoon (I want to establish a connection with you).” Karan joked, “Yeh toh kabse wait kar rahi hai connection establish karne ka (She is waiting since a long time to establish a connection with someone).” Parineeti denied it.

Karan guaranteed that Parineeti ‘will not go home single’. The contestant said that his name was Rakesh Roshan, and Karan teased, “Mrs Roshan, how does it feel? Aapka connection ban gaya hai Rakesh ji ke saath? Bohot bohot badhai ho aapko (Have you formed a connection with Rakesh? Many congratulations).”

Pointing out that Rakesh and Parineeti were both dressed in ‘matching’ red outfits, Karan told her, “Gamcha pehen lo, ghar chale jao. Rishta pakka samjhe (Wear his headscarf and go home with him. Should I consider it a match)?” She screamed, “Nahi (No)!”

Bharti tried again to set her up with yet another contestant and Karan encouraged her, saying that Parineeti was ‘very flexible’ and not too choosy. As Parineeti protested, Karan told her, “Bura waqt chal raha hai desh ka, toh jo mile lelo (The country is going through a rough time, take what you get).”

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says contractors working on her home won’t listen to her as she is a woman

Karan, Parineeti and Mithun Chakraborty will be seen as judges on the talent show Hunarbaaz. It will premiere on Colors on January 22.

Topics
parineeti chopra karan johar
