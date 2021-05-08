Home / Entertainment / Tv / Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena
tv

Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza publicly addressed Jeff Baena as "my husband" in an Instagram post of Friday for the first time. While she is known for sitcom Parks and Recreation, Jeff is a director and screenwriter.
AP |
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:05 PM IST
(File Photo) Aubrey Plaza, left, and Jeff Baena have been together for about a decade.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena. The Parks and Recreation actor called Baena “my husband” for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed the two had married but gave no details.

Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been a couple for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014's Life After Beth and 2017's The Little Hours, and is slated to appear in his forthcoming Spin Me Round, which was the subject of her Instagram post.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza said alongside a photo of the couple. She also appears in the new Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast, which he created.

Also read: Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'

Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate from 2009 to 2015 on the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation.

In addition to his films with Plaza, Baena directed the 2020 Netflix drama Horse Girl with Alison Brie, who also co-wrote Spin Me Round with Baena and will co-star with Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director and screenwriter Jeff Baena. The Parks and Recreation actor called Baena “my husband” for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed the two had married but gave no details.

Plaza, 36, and Baena, 43, have been a couple for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014's Life After Beth and 2017's The Little Hours, and is slated to appear in his forthcoming Spin Me Round, which was the subject of her Instagram post.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” Plaza said alongside a photo of the couple. She also appears in the new Showtime anthology series Cinema Toast, which he created.

Also read: Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'

Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate from 2009 to 2015 on the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation.

In addition to his films with Plaza, Baena directed the 2020 Netflix drama Horse Girl with Alison Brie, who also co-wrote Spin Me Round with Baena and will co-star with Plaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tv shows parks and recreation
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP