IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'
TV show Sanditon is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen.
TV show Sanditon is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen.
tv

Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'

Actor Theo James has announced that he will not return for the upcoming seasons of Sanditon, the British TV show based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name. He played a character called Sidney Parker.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Actor Theo James has announced that he will not return for the future seasons of PBS series Sanditon. The actor, who played the role of Sidney Parker on UK period drama, made the announcement after the network decided to reverse the show's cancellation and renew it for two more seasons.

"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," James wrote in a statement, posted on the show’s official Twitter account.


"The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series," he added.

Developed by Andrew Davies, Sanditon is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, which the celebrated author wrote months before her death in 1817. 

It is set during the Regency era and follows Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a young and naive heroine as she navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

The first season of the show had premiered on PBS in January 2020. PBS said despite the absence of James, the upcoming seasons of the show will be full of "romance and adventure".

Also read: Drew Barrymore urges India to 'stay strong', asks global community to support amid Covid-19 crisis

"While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance and adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store," the network said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
tv shows jane austen

Related Stories

Gabourey Sidibe in 2009's Precious.
Gabourey Sidibe in 2009's Precious.
hollywood

Actor Gabourney Sidibe to become director with thriller Pale Horse

PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Pale Horse has a script from Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden and is based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin.
READ FULL STORY
(File Photo) Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. She is known for her hit single, Havana.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
(File Photo) Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. She is known for her hit single, Havana.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Cinderella: Camila Cabello starrer to premiere on Amazon Prime

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:30 PM IST
As per a report, the live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella will bypass a theatrical run, opting instead to debut on Amazon Prime. It stars Camila Cabello in lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP