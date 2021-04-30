Home / Entertainment / Tv / Parth Samthaan says Kasautii Zindagii Kay did not go off air because he wanted to quit: ‘It was an overall decision’
Parth Samthaan says Kasautii Zindagii Kay did not go off air because he wanted to quit: ‘It was an overall decision’

Parth Samthaan, who played the lead role in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said that the show did not get cancelled because he did not want to be a part of it anymore.
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Parth Samthaan played Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Television actor Parth Samthaan denied rumours that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot went off air because he wanted to quit the show. It was earlier reported that producer Ekta Kapoor could not find a replacement for him and the serial ended up getting cancelled.

Speaking to Telly Talk India, Parth cited the ‘situation’ at the time as the reason that Kasautii Zindagii Kay went off air, weeks after it resumed shoot amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Covid was at its peak. I was also diagnosed with Covid. So, it was an unfortunate situation for me. At that time, haalaat safe nahi the, actors ko shoot karna ya directors ko face karna ya media ko face karna (it was not safe for actors to shoot or face directors or the media),” he said.

Parth tested positive for Covid-19 in July last year after experiencing ‘mild symptoms’. He recovered later that month after being under home quarantine.

“It was not because I wanted to leave the show or because Erica (Fernandes, his co-star) wanted to leave the show. It was an overall decision where the channel also felt that it is better to put an off to it. Yes, I was sad, because I always wanted Kasautii to run forever, for the longest amount of time. I actually apologised to Ekta ma’am also and she was kind enough to understand that,” he added.

Parth, who in the past has expressed his desire to experiment with different kinds of roles instead of doing the same thing for years, said that Ekta ‘understands from an artist’s perspective’. He thanked her for offering him the ALTBalaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, in which he plays a gangster.

Parth shot to fame with the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. From 2018 to 2020, he played the lead role of Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. He recently revealed that he will make his Bollywood debut in a film headlined by Alia Bhatt.

