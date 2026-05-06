Parth Samthaan says Seher Hone Ko Hai is not going off air, reacts on feud rumours: ‘I was quiet all this while’

Parth wrote, “Amidst the current situation, although I was quiet all this while, all I know is God protects and supports the one jiski niyat Saaf hain (whose intentions are clean), I choose Peace and Love .. (red heart emoticon) Peace for my mind and love from you people (which I have always received from your end) #trulyblessed (folded hands emoticons) and lastly, show is NOT going Off Air anytime soon .. infact, the best is yet to come. So chill Maar bhidu.”

It seems the drama from Seher Hone Ko Hai has spilled off-screen too, with co-stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari not bonding well. Amid rumours that the two actors had a spat on set, there have been reports that the makers have decided to end the show. On Wednesday, Parth took to his Instagram account to dispell these rumours and shared that the show will continue. (Also read: Amid feud rumours with Parth Samthaan, Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Rishita Kothari breaks silence: ‘It began to hurt deeper’ )

More about the feud A few days ago, Parth took to Instagram and announced that he is taking a break from social media. The actor said that he has been receiving personal attacks from fake accounts and is choosing to spend his energy on making sure his work shines.

Meanwhile, Rishita had also shared a note addressing the matter and clarifying that, just because she has chosen silence, it does not mean she is arrogant. “Why is being quiet seen as arrogance? Why is not reacting seen as guilt? Why does love come with so much hate?” she asked.

She concluded her note by saying, “I'm just here to act, to perform, to grow, and to spread love and kindness—for the people who truly stand by me. I only hope this chaos of hate finds some light… and that truth, eventually, speaks for itself. God is with me. Maybe my silence said too much. Har Har Mahadev.”

Seher Hone Ko Hai revolves around 16-year-old Seher, who dreams of becoming a doctor, but her father marries her to an older man. The show recently completed 100 episodes and is available to watch on JioHotstar.