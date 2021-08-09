Pavitra Punia on ex Pratik Sehajpal’s comments about her: ‘People who don’t exist in my life…’

Pavitra Punia chose to remain mum on her ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal’s comments about their past relationship. Pratik, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT, said in interviews before going on the show that he and Pavitra were both ‘psychotic’, ‘possessive’ and ‘aggressive’ when they dated. He also talked about her at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere on Sunday.

While Pratik is a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, Pavitra participated in the previous season, Bigg Boss 14. She is currently in a relationship with Eijaz Khan, whom she met on the show.

On being asked about Pratik’s comments about their past relationship, Pavitra told a leading daily, “I don’t want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don’t exist in my life, I don’t talk about them.” She also said that she has not watched the Bigg Boss OTT premiere yet. “But I think I will watch BB when it comes on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season,” she said.

Last year, during her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra talked about her break-up with Pratik and how he got ‘very aggressive’. She said that he did not take it very well and ended up punching a wall, which left his hand bleeding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times before entering Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik said that he and Pavitra have moved on. “We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives. What I will do is take her to the mandap, holding her hand and tell Eijaz bhai ‘Lo bhai shadi kar lo, tumhari sampatti hai tum rakho humein kuch nahi (Please get married. She is your property, keep her with you, I do not have anything to do with her)’.”