Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pavitra Punia remembers Sidharth Shukla on one-month death anniversary: ‘You’d have celebrated Shehnaaz Gill’s movie’
tv

Pavitra Punia remembers Sidharth Shukla on one-month death anniversary: ‘You’d have celebrated Shehnaaz Gill’s movie’

Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Pavitra Punia remembered Sidharth Shukla on his one-month death anniversary with an emotional note shared on Instagram Stories. She also mentioned how Shehnaaz Gill has kept a brave face through it all. Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack last month.

Posting a picture of Sidharth, Pavitra Punia wrote, “Tu theek hai na waha ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe tera zikra hota hai to lagta hi nahi tu humare beech nahi hai (Are you fine there? It has been a month. Everyone remembers you, we talk about you. It is hard to believe that you are no longer among us).”

Pavitra's  post.
RELATED STORIES

Pavitra further wrote about Shehnaaz’s new movie: “Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla.”

Last month, Pavitra had told Hindustan Times in an interview that the bond between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was “no less than that of a husband-wife”. Soon after his death, she said, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekhti hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core. People dream of having a pure bond like they had). I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

 Also read: Shehnaaz's Honsla Rakh director says they've been in touch after Sid's death

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, where he grew close to Shehnaaz Gill. They also featured in a few music videos together. While they never confirmed their relationship, they were often spotted together and also appreciated each other on social media.

Pavitra was part of Bigg Boss 14, where Sidharth participated as a ‘senior’. Earlier, the two had worked together on the TV show Luv U Zindagi in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla pavitra punia
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankita Lokhande can't get enough of boyfriend Vicky Jain, see pics

5

Bollywood wives who are as famous as their husbands

Bigg Boss 15: Nishant calls Shamita 'biased', not sure of friendship with Pratik

Tabu matches steps with Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP