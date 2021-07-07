Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh to play Sushant Singh Rajput's role, confirms casting director
tv

Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh to play Sushant Singh Rajput's role, confirms casting director

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will feature Shaheer Sheikh in the role of Manav, originally essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will reprise their roles, the casting director has confirmed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh will essay the role of Manav, originally played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 - the second season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta - will feature Shaheer Sheikh in the role that was originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the show's casting director has confirmed.

Set for a digital debut, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will see Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni reprising their roles from the show that first began airing in 2009. It is now confirmed that Shaheer Sheikh will step into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes to play Manav

Talking to Zoom Digital about the actors, casting director Adityoa Suranna said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai (all of us have a benchmark)."

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well."

Also read: Richa Chadha says 'two-rupee' trolls make her 'very famous'

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta was among the most popular television shows when it first aired. Sushant stepped down from the show to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, in 2013. Hiten Tejwani played the role after Sushant quit the show.

pavitra rishta shaheer sheikh sushant singh rajput

