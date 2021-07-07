Richa Chadha says 'two-rupee' trolls make her 'very famous'

Richa Chadha has said that she does not care for trolls as they either indulge in 'whataboutery' or are 'for hire. The actor is often the target of trolls for being vocal on social media.

Richa Chadha often shares her views on current affairs and is known for taking unflinching stands on key issues that has often made her a target of trolls on social media.

Richa told Spotboye in an interview, "There are two sets of trolls. One who troll you for your opinions and others who are trolls for hire, who are these two rupees trolls. The latter I don’t pay any attention to because there is a lot of unemployment and they earn by trending hashtags with the same spelling mistakes. The former wants you to be vocal about everything, even if you don’t know about it, who indulge in a lot of whataboutery and want to reprimand you."

The Fukrey star added, "In the end, a troll is a troll be it from the right-wing ecosystem or the left wing and I really don’t care about them. In fact, trolls make me very famous. I think trolls don’t understand how much they help us unknowingly."

About voicing her opinion and becoming a target of trolls, Richa Chadha had recently told PTI, "I think everybody wants to speak their mind and they used to. They used to be able to speak their mind and be honest and comment on fuel price rise or something or the other. And I think it comes from wanting to be a decent human being. You don't have to be an activist or somebody who's very outspoken. But if something wrong is being done to another person, you're just staying silent because you're afraid of something, then that's not a good idea."

Richa is best known for her performances in film such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, the Gangs of Wasseypur films, Masaan, and the Fukrey franchise. Most recently seen in Subhash Kapoor's film Madam Chief Minister, Richa has Voot series Candy, the third season of her Amazon Prime Video show Inside Edge and Fukrey 3 in the pipeline.