Richa Chadha burns roti on new pan, fans are worried for Ali Fazal: 'Ali bhai ko khaana padega'

Richa Chadha brought home a cast iron pan as a more sustainable option to the regular tawa. However, her first roti on the new pan could have turned out better.

On Thursday, Richa Chadha took to her social media accounts, sharing a video of the roti she had burnt on the pan. "For World Environment Day, wanted to use a sustainable thing so I got a cast iron tawa. But I guess I didn't know how to use it properly because...this is my roti. You can hear it," she said as she showed a completely charred roti to the camera and hit it on the tawa so it made a clanking sound. "Don't ask me again why I hate cooking," she added.

Richa's fans could not stop laughing at the video. Actor-singer Manasi Scott gave her a few tips on the right way to use a cast iron pan. "I’ve been using 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 cast iron for all our cooking for years now!! Have to season the pots and pans first (includes oiling and baking them) @therichachadha …. Those were the good ol’ days of big, open restaurants and their kitchens and my absolute fav @chefamnindersandhu helped me do mine!! Love you both!!," she wrote in a comment.

Others, however, were quite worried for Richa's boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal, who they thought would be the one to eat the roti. "@alifazal9 le bhai kha tu teri gf ki hath ki roti (Ali Fazal now eat this roti made by your girlfriend)," wrote a fan. "Ali bhai ko khaana padega yeh (Ali bhai will have to eat this now)," read another comment.

This is not the first time Richa has had an accident in the kitchen. In April last year, she set her ladle on fire and even broke it into two pieces. "Only I can burn the damn ladle along with the food,” Richa wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared that she was not able to read the scripts at home as she was busy doing household chores. “To everyone sending me scripts I wanna say, I’ll do it as soon as I am done sweeping, mopping floors, washing dishes, dusting and cooking myself some food.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON