Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, says he 'was not feeling very great' after bagging the trophy

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 late on Sunday night. While his fans rejoiced, the singer, in an interview after his win, confessed he wasn't feeling great about winning since he felt everyone deserved to win.

The Uttarakhand-based singer was among the six finalists on the singing reality show. While Pawandeep Rajan won Indian Idol 12, his fellow contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared runners-up.

Speaking with a leading daily, Pawandeep said, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”

“Yes, my family was here. A few of my friends also visited and they all were happy and excited. My mom was crying as I lifted the trophy,” he added.

Pawandeep also told BollywoodLife in Hindi, “I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything felt like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.”

Besides the winner's trophy, Pawandeep was also awarded a car and cheque of ₹25 lakh. The winner was declared after a 12-hour singing marathon, aired on Sunday. The longest-running finale was attended by judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar, special guests Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan. Shamshera actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the finale.