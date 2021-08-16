Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, says he 'was not feeling very great' after bagging the trophy
tv

Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, says he 'was not feeling very great' after bagging the trophy

Pawandeep Rajan was announced as Indian Idol 12's winner on Sunday night. The singer revealed his initial thoughts after winning the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12. 

Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12 late on Sunday night. While his fans rejoiced, the singer, in an interview after his win, confessed he wasn't feeling great about winning since he felt everyone deserved to win.

The Uttarakhand-based singer was among the six finalists on the singing reality show. While Pawandeep Rajan won Indian Idol 12, his fellow contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared runners-up.

Speaking with a leading daily, Pawandeep said, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”

“Yes, my family was here. A few of my friends also visited and they all were happy and excited. My mom was crying as I lifted the trophy,” he added. 

Pawandeep also told BollywoodLife in Hindi, “I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything felt like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.”

Also read: Indian Idol 12 finale: Great Khali, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra join contestants for longest finale ever

Besides the winner's trophy, Pawandeep was also awarded a car and cheque of 25 lakh. The winner was declared after a 12-hour singing marathon, aired on Sunday. The longest-running finale was attended by judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar, special guests Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan. Shamshera actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also attended the finale.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian idol indian idol 12

Related Stories

tv

Indian Idol 12 finale: Pawandeep Rajan is the season winner, takes home 25 lakh

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:12 AM IST
music

Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Sawant recalls being 'very scared' of Anu Malik-Sonu Nigam passing harsh remark

PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:42 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP