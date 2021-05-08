Home / Entertainment / Tv / Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph to work together in Apple comedy series
Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph to work together in Apple comedy series

While Mj Rodriguez will play a character named Sofia, Maya Rudolph will be seen as Molly in Apple comedy series.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Mj Rodriguez (right) and Maya Rudolph's Apple comedy series is still to get a name.(Reuters)

Pose actor Mj Rodriguez has joined Maya Rudolph-led yet-untitled comedy series set at Apple. The series, which hails from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbar, follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

According to Deadline, Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly.

Rudolph, Yang and Hubbar will also serve as executive producers.

Universal Television is the studio behind the project.

