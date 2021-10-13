Pratik Gandhi upstages Farah Khan's entry on Zee Comedy Show, leaves her speechless. Watch

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi will join Farah Khan as a special guest on an upcoming episode of Zee Comedy Show. Ahead of the episode's premiere, Pratik joined Farah to film an Instagram Reel in which the director and actor make entries to the theme song of Scam 1992.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Farah walking towards the camera, oozing power and style but was abruptly upstaged by Pratik. While he smile, Farah raised her arms and had a confused expression on her face. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Its Not a SCAM!! @pratikgandhiofficial in the house..” Pratik commented, “Mad fun.....” with a couple of heart emojis.

Pratik, too, shared the video with the caption, “Scamming along with @farahkhankunder.” Commenting on it, Farah wrote, “We make a good jodi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratik was a Gujarati theatre and film actor before he rose to fame with Scam 1992. The actor, speaking with Hindustan Times last year, said that though he has gained national recognition now, he has been around for over 15 years.

“People now want to know about me but I’ve been around for the last 15 years. So, when I’m told that this has happened to me overnight, my reply is that ‘This night was 15 years long for me’. Now, many doors have opened. Yes, I’d like to do pivotal parts but I’m open to all kinds of experiments. So, a strong supporting part also would be good,” he said.

Pratik had recently also appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Pankaj Tripathi. The duo shared anecdotes from their journey with Amitabh Bachchan, apart from playing the game. They won ₹12.50 lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pratik Gandhi blows a kiss of gratitude to wife, Amitabh Bachchan is delighted by love story

On Zee Comedy Show, the actor will promote his upcoming movie Bhavai. Besides Pratik, Farah has hosted stars such as Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu and Juhi Chawla in recent weeks on the show.