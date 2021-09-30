Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pratik Gandhi blows a kiss of gratitude to wife, Amitabh Bachchan is delighted by love story

Actor Pratik Gandhi has often spoken about the support he received from his family during his years of struggle in the film industry. Pratik found fame after appearing in the hit series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story last year.

He will appear as a guest alongside Pankaj Tripathi on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. In a new promo video shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Pratik about his relationship with his wife, Bhamini Oza, who was present in the stands.

Pratik said in Hindi, “People are interested in success, but nobody is interested in the process behind it. I used to wake up in the morning, rehearse for two hours, leave for office, travel an hour-and-a-half, then go for shows in the evening. My wife told me that she knew I'd never be happy if I didn't pursue my passion, so she encouraged me to do it.”

Asked about the turning point in his career, Pratik continued, “Last year, the show I starred in, Scam. It changed my life 360 degrees. For people, I'm an overnight success, but it is a success story that is 14 years in the making. Whatever I've achieved is because of my family and wife's support.”

Pratik then blew a kiss at her from the hot seat, as a beaming Amitabh applauded. In the past, he has spoken about the struggles he had to experience, including his wife's grave illness. “There were some medical emergencies at home, be it my wife's brain tumour operation, my father's cancer. Eventually we lost him in 2018,” he told Bollywood Bubble recently.

This season on KBC, Amitabh has been hosting celebrity guests every Friday. Past guests include former cricketers Virender Sehwag-Sourav Ganguly, actor-director duo Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra-PR Sreejesh and actors Jackie Shroff-Suniel Shetty.