Pratik Sehajpal reacts to claims Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 win was ‘fixed’: 'Everything is fair in love and war'

Tejasswi Prakash won the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal, who was a fan favourite and turned out to be the first runner-up on the show, has now reacted to people who are claiming that Tejasswi's win was ‘fixed.’

After Tejasswi's lifted the Bigg Boss trophy, several viewers of the show claimed on social media that Tejasswi's victory was ‘fixed’. After the show ended, Pratik got massive support from his fans and celebrities alike, with stars such as Gauahar Khan, Munmun Dutta, Shefali Jariwala sharing posts in his favour.

In an interview with Indian Express, when Pratik was asked about claims that the Bigg Boss 15 winner being ‘fixed’ when he said, “I won’t like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don’t want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war. Isse zyada kuch nahi bolunga (I won’t say anything more than that).”

Pratik also revealed the career advice that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan gave him. He said, “He told me that building a body is fine but there are more things to focus on. Bhai also mentioned a very important thing to me. He said that if you want something, you should never hesitate to ask for it, even beg if needed. Salman bhai said that I go to any lengths if I need anything. I think that makes him the most loved man. His humility and passion are so inspiring." On his Instagram, Pratik also shared a photo from the after-party wearing a T-shirt that Salman gifted him.

Tejasswi's boyfriend, Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up of the show, while Shamita Shetty was the third runner-up. Nishant Bhatt had walked out from the race by taking ₹10 lakh earlier. The Bigg Boss 15 finale was aired over the weekend in two parts.

