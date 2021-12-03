Pratik Sehajpal’s sister reacts as Neha Bhasin asks her to ‘put a leash on’ him, teach him to ‘stop running after women’

Singer Neha Bhasin and actor Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna Sehajpal got into a nasty war of words on Twitter. Neha and Pratik were a ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT and shared a close bond. However, when she entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, she distanced herself from him.

Taking to Twitter, Neha wrote, “Dearest @PrernaSehajpal I am appalled at how cute you are. Your brother is not single, you and I both know he has a girlfriend and is pretending to be single on the show. My last suggestion to you is don’t mess with me. Main mooh khol doongi bohot zyada (I will end up revealing too much). You won’t like it.” She seemed to be responding to a recent interview in which Prerna criticised her.

“You instigated hate, character assassination and mass bullying against me @PrernaSehajpal, the world has seen it. Pratik and I were honest friends in OTT after which I have seen nothing honest about you two. Don’t wage a war against me, I am the worst person to mess with,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Neha asked Prerna to ‘put a leash on’ Pratik and tell him to ‘stop running after women’. She wrote, “If I can be nice please remember @PrernaSehajpal I can sting hard too. Sting with truth bombs. Stay respectful. And put a leash on your brother, that’s all you can do. Play victim and play dirty. All the best. I have a life and I am sorry as hell I met use and throw crowd. Bye.”

“First teach your brother to stop running after women, to stop pretending to be single when he’s not. To stop playing friendship friendship and love deprivation and to really own up to his sh*t then play victim while you sit and ruin lives with your hate. Misogyny is not OK,” she added.

Neha then called herself an embodiment of ‘class’ and Prerna ‘crass’. “Chapter over. Regarding fame. Like I said class vs crass honey. Be happy I included you in my life. Kyunki itne mein itna hi milega (That’s all you get). Time to move to my high life while you grovel in your low life,” she wrote.

Prerna claimed that she was ‘poked a lot of times’ and responded by sharing a long note on Twitter, in which she asked why Neha is ‘bothered’ about Pratik’s relationship status. “Haha okay! So the only problem I see that you have with Pratik is that according to you, he has a girlfriend and he isn’t accepting it! But why are you so bothered by that sweetie? It’s his personal life and why would you want to interfere, his so-called friend!” she wrote.

“Don’t give me dhamkis (threats) please, won’t work with me! And enough of you just being on one chapter of him running after girls and stuff as I think you don’t understand the meaning of friendship. Also, don't teach me class and crass honey because that everyone can see because you keep tagging me to get a reply from me so here you go!”

Prerna wished Neha a ‘very happy married life’ and urged her to concentrate on her own life instead of observing what Pratik is doing. Prerna revealed in another post that she was blocked by Neha. “Jo sache hote hai woh yeh sab nai karte (Those who are in the right do not do all these things)!” she said, urging fans to ‘not spread hate for anyone’ and ‘maintain respect’.

Neha slammed Prerna and wrote, “Darling @PrernaSehajpal wasn’t it you who gave interviews about me using Pratik emotionally while I was in OTT? Did you correct that statement? Weren’t you the one who told him I was his only friend yet never corrected your statement publicly? Didn’t he tell you Neha is a big star?”

“Why did he need to explain my status to you? Why did you assume I was using him? Why did you keep quiet and later even instigate the hate? Ab aap bohot seedhe bann rahe ho. Aapne moral ground pe usko bechara aur mujhe bachalan banne diya (Now you are trying to appear innocent. You made Pratik the poor guy and cast aspersions on my character). #misogyny is not ok,” she added.

Prerna denied instigating any hate towards Neha but admitted to not liking her at first. “Also if I didn’t like you in the beginning, that was my point of view and I won’t change it because of anyone! When it got changed, I did say that in my interviews too but as far as I have understood you, you just see and listen to what you want to! Not my problem hon!” she said.

Prerna said that she remained silent ‘out of respect’ until she was provoked. “Also being famous doesn’t get you class, let me tell you that so don’t get to that! Being famous doesn’t make anyone a good human being so I believe in being grounded whatever I do!” she added.

Neha was tweeting from her team’s account, her PR team confirmed to Hindustan Times.