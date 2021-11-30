Neha Bhasin on allegation that she gave Pratik Sehajpal ‘lap dance’, forgot she was married: ‘Go follow Sanstha channel’

Singer Neha Bhasin, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, clapped back at a person who cast aspersions on her bond with actor Pratik Sehajpal. The Instagram user claimed that it was Neha who ‘forgot’ that she was married to composer Sameer Uddin and gave Pratik a ‘lap dance’.

Neha and Pratik were first seen together on Bigg Boss OTT, where they grabbed eyeballs for their closeness. However, when she entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, she distanced herself from him.

“It wasn’t Pratik at fault you are the only one...lap dance, hugging tumne start ki thi aur tum married ho (you are the one who started giving him a lap dance and hugging him. You are married), you forgot this,” one Instagram user wrote to Neha. She replied, “Of course darling, it’s always a woman’s fault. Would you like a lap dance? Go follow Sanstha channel. This is a no-judgment zone.” Neha Bhasin on Instagram Stories.

Pratik was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 since day one while Neha entered as a wild card contestant. She was evicted last week along with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. She also addressed her exit during the AMA session.

“I am happy I got out of Bigg Boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in,” Neha wrote, adding that ‘there was no love, realness, heart in the house’. She also said that she felt her ‘soul diminishing a bit’ while she was on the show.

After Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik defended Neha against trolling and urged his fans to not attack her online. “Don’t blame her because I was also equally involved in everything and I accept it but she has been a true and honest friend for me and has unconditionally and honestly stood up for me and that means a lot to me. It was a pure and true friendship and true emotions were involved,” he wrote. He also called her a ‘great friend and a great woman’ as well as an ‘inspiration’.