Pratik Sehajpal defends Neha Bhasin, she says part of her ‘wanted to really die’ after seeing family getting trolled

Pratik Sehajpal defended his Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Neha Bhasin against trolling. He took to Instagram Stories to share a lengthy note, urging his fans not to blame her as she was a ‘true and honest friend’ to him.

“Guys I have one request to all of you who love me and support me. Please don’t say anything wrong to Neha. Don’t blame her because I was also equally involved in everything and I accept it but she has been a true and honest friend for me and has unconditionally and honestly stood up for me and that means a lot to me. It was a pure and true friendship and true emotions were involved,” he wrote.

“Please usko kuchh bhi mat bolo and ya toh mujhe bhi bolo (I request you to either not criticise her or criticise me as well). I respect her and I am thankful to her for always being there for me and main bhi uske liye honest tha (I was honest with her too). Please one request guys. She’s a great friend and a great woman. She’s an inspiration and I will always respect and have that gratitude in my heart for her! Thank you @nehabhasin4u,” he added.

Neha shared the message on Instagram Stories and wrote a note of her own. She said that ‘a part of (her) wanted to really die’ when she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT house and saw the trolling that her family members were subjected to. However, she was able to come out of the dark phase with their support and the love of her fans. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin shared messages on Instagram Stories.

“Honest to God, the morning after I got out, read all the negativity, heard the trolling against Sameer, mom, my sis and brother, a part of me wanted to really die. I felt that darkness again. But my family’s love, Sameer’s calmness and support, Bling’s kisses, Mumma’s constant calling and loud positive support of my fans resurrected me. If you think negativity and trolling and constant commenting is right, then my fav line from an old song, ‘Aise jahan se kyun hum dil lagayien’. If liars, plotters, people who bitched and played with each other’s minds were accepted, then all I can say is I am all about love and till my last breath I shall be,” she wrote.

Also see: Bigg Boss freezes Neha Bhasin in Raqesh Bapat's lap, watch him scream in pain, 'I'm not going to have children anymore'

Pratik was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT but quit the race for the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Neha paired up with him on the show, after ditching her initial connection Millind Gaba. Pratik, too, ended his connection with Akshara Singh to be with her.