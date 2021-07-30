Pratyusha Banerjee's parents are penniless fighting her case, living in single-room house: 'Lost everything'

Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee's parents have said that they're in financial ruin because of the economic impact that their ongoing legal matters has had on them. Pratyusha, a popular television actor, was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in 2016. Her parents accused her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of having a hand in her death.

In a new interview, they said that the case has drained them completely, and that they've been forced to live in a single-room house.

"After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case,” Pratyusha's father, Shankar Banerjee, told Aaj Tak in Hindi.

"We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans," he added. He said that his wife is working at a child care centre, while he's writing stories. He stressed that he won't give up on Pratyusha.

Three months after Pratyusha’s death, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. He had claimed that they were planning to get married in December 2016 but Pratyusha was 'deeply disturbed and frustrated' due to the 'constant interference of Soma (Banerjee’s mother) and her husband Shankar Banerjee'.

Earlier this year, Rahul said in an interview that he wants to move on from the 'sadness' of losing her, and start a family of his own. Rahul has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years. "After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain," he told a leading daily.