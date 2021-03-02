Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for the day karma punishes Kamya Panjabi, Vikas Gupta'
- Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
Actor Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused of abetting ex-girlfriend Pratyusha Banerjee's suicide, has said that he wants to move on from the 'sadness' of losing her, and start a family of his own. Rahul has been married to actor Saloni Sharma for two years.
Pratyusha, best known for the television show Balika Vadhu, died in 2016. Three months after Pratyusha’s death, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.
"Like anyone else even I wish to live a happy life," he told The Times of India. "I also want to overcome my loss and move on with happy memories. No one wants pain and sadness in life. I'm married for two years but still waiting for the right time to start a family. My parents and wife have a lot of hope in me. And I want to keep them happy as they supported me in my hard times. They trusted me."
He continued, "Since I got married, my wife has been part of my ups and down. I'm blessed that God has sent her to be with me. After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's musical performance reminds Kamya Panjabi of late friend Pratyusha Banerjee
Rahul said that he is 'waiting for the day karma punishes' Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta, whom he accused of misusing 'the situation for their own benefits'. Previously, Kamya and Vikas, both TV industry figures, had stated that Pratyusha had complained about Rahul's behaviour, and that he would physically abuse her in public.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
