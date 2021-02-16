IND USA
Kamya and Pratyusha in happier times.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's musical performance reminds Kamya Panjabi of late friend Pratyusha Banerjee

  • Kamya Panjabi was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee when Rahul Vaidya sang Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein on Bigg Boss 14 recently. Pratyusha allegedly died by suicide in 2016.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi was reminded of her close friend, late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, when she saw singer Rahul Vaidya performing a musical number on the reality show.

She shared a small snippet, which showed Rahul singing the song Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein. She wrote, "#pal Reminds me of Pratyusha #BB14 @ColorsTV @rahulvaidya23 u are."


Kamya and Pratyusha were close friends and she was extremely affected by Pratyusha's death in 2016. The Balika Vadhu actor allegedly died by suicide. Her mother filed a case against her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, accusing him of abetment to suicide. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery

Expressing his disappointment over the developments in the case, Pratyusha's father had told Spotboye last year, “You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway.” He also revealed that he had met Rahul at the court and felt his nervousness and anxiety. “We did see him in Dindoshi Court and unka chehra badal gaya humko dekhkar, paseena-paseena ho gaya (His face changed on seeing us and he began sweating)."

Pratyusha gained fame after playing the character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. After leaving the show, she went through a rough phase in her professional and personal life.

