Pratyusha Banerjee’s father makes garland for her portrait on 4th death anniversary, says ‘couldn’t get flowers’ amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:25 IST

Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents are still fighting to get justice for their daughter who was found dead in April, 2016 at her rented apartment in Goregaon. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked for abetting her suicide. On her fourth death anniversary, her father Shankar Banerjee revealed he couldn’t find a garland for his daughter’s portrait amid lockdown.

A report in Spotboye quoted Shanker as saying, “To tell you the truth, I couldn’t get flowers or garland for a long time outside my building which otherwise, I get easily. After a long time I managed to get few flowers and I myself made a mala of it.”

However, more than finding flowers for Pratyusha’s portrait, the elderly couple have a bigger regret. Expressing disappointment with the progress in the case, her father said, “You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway.” He also revealed that he had met Rahul at the court and felt his nervousness and anxiety. “We did see him in Dindoshi Court and unka chehra badal gaya humko dekhkar, paseena-paseena ho gaya,” he said.

Pratyusha’s co-star Shashank Vyas, who had played her husband in Balika Vadhu, wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram.Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen unheard but always near; still loved, still.”

Three months after Pratyusha’s death, Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. He had claimed that they were planning to get married in December 2016 but Pratyusha was “deeply disturbed and frustrated” due to “constant interference of Soma (Banerjee’s mother) and her husband Shankar Banerjee”

Her parents had said during a media interaction, “After coming to Mumbai, my daughter was not in a live-in relationship, Rahul was staying with us. He conspired, separated our daughter from us, and then started staying at her place, calling it a live-in relation. He conspired, created pressure on my daughter and killed her.”

