When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.
Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha Parmar if she finds Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya looking 'hot together', here's her reply

  Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST

TV actor Disha Parmar, who recently visited the Bigg Boss 14 house to accept contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal, took to Twitter and answered a few questions by fans. Among the most interesting ones was her reply to a fan asking her views on the pairing of Rahul and his co-contestant on the show, Nikki Tamboli.

During her AMA on Twitter, a fan asked, "Don't you think #NikkiTamboli pairing with #RahulVaidya looks hot together? #AskDisha." Disha sportingly answered, "I think Nikki in general is pretty hot!" In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul that Disha did not like his equation with Nikki on the show.

During a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul had revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that Disha had earlier expressed her desire to be proposed in a grand manner. A fan asked if Rahul proposing her on the reality show was "up to the mark", and she replied, "Haha! Nothing can beat what he’s done!"


Disha was also asked if she liked Rahul and Rubina Dilaik finally getting along on the show. "I think it’s damn interesting! It’s a show afterall! And they have lived together for 5 months in the same house!" she wrote.

Also read: Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'


A fan asked Disha if she'd want to participate in the reality show ever, and she responded, "That’s really sweet! But it’s something which isn’t for me!"

Disha has known Rahul for long time. Rahul had revealed that it was during the New Year's celebrations to welcome 2020 that she shared her dreams of being proposed in a grand manner. "Then I thought I won't be able to meet her standards. However, when I stayed here, I realised her importance and proposed on national television."

