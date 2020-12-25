Kamya Panjabi: I had a bitter experience fighting for Pratyusha, I just hope Devoleena succeeds in getting justice for Divya

tv

Actor Kamya Panjabi, who has always been vocal about her opinions, recently extended support to colleague Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her efforts to get justice for late actor Divya Bhatnagar, who died earlier this month due to Covid-19 complications. Devoleena claims that Divya was allegedly “mentally and physically tortured” by her husband Gagan Gabru.

Kamya recalls going through a similar phase while seeking justice for her friend, late actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who died by suicide in 2016.

Dear @Devoleena_23 i can see myself in u.The way u r fighting 4 ur frnd right now, i did the same few yrs back, i fought n fought n fought but nothing happened! Jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan.. i will pray u get justice! Divya get justice! Pratyusha get justice 🙏🏻 Stay strong! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2020

“I remember making several rounds of police station for days for Pratyusha. Her parents were in bad shape, they’ve still not got justice for their daughter. Chargesheet file ho gayi thi par case trail pe bhi nahi gaya. Someone has lost her life. She had injury marks in her body. Even if it’s a suicide, proper investigation toh hona chaiye tha, woh bhi nahi hua,” the actor recounts her ordeal.

Reportedly, Pratyusha and her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh’s relationship was going through a rough patch and he was booked for abetment of suicide and later released.

Kamya shares now she sees a similar thing happening with Divya. “I hope what happened with me, doesn’t happen with Devoleena. I was getting threat calls. Not many people in the industry wants to get involved in such things. Eventually I had to give up. I’m not saying the entire legal system is bad but I had a bitter experience,” says Punjabi, urging women to speak up and not tolerate any sort of domestic violence,” shares the actor.

She further asserts that people should learn from what’s happening around them. “Tolerating any kind of torture doesn’t lead us anywhere. Jo haath ekbar aap pe utha hai, woh baar baar uthega. I tried explaining this to Pratyusha too. If you don’t stand up for yourself, no one would. I’ve also been through this [in my first marriage] and came out of it. So I know what I’m saying,” she adds.

Urging families and friends of these girls, who’re suffering, to support them, Kamya says, ”Society blames these girls for everything. Their parents also at times don’t support them. I’m trying to do something for these girls but don’t want to talk much about it now. I don’t think our responsibility ends at making videos or writing on social media,” she ends.

