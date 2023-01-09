Prince Harry calls Camilla ‘the villain’ ahead of the release of memoir Spare: 'She needed to rehabilitate her image'

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry made some bombshell revelations about his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort. In a new interview Prince Harry called Camilla "the villain" and detailed how he and his brother Prince William had begged his father King Charles not to marry her after the death of their mother Princess Diana. (Also read: Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was confused by Prince Andrew's identity, thought he was Queen Elizabeth II’s assistant)

Excerpts from the memoir were shared earlier this week where Prince Harry had made shocking revelations about the royal family, including details of Prince William physically attacking him over his decision to marry Meghan Markle, and instances of his own anger issues at his wife after their marriage, which led Prince Harry to seek therapy.

Appearing in an interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS' 60 Minutes, Prince Harry said how he wanted Camilla to be happy so that she could be less "dangerous". He said, “She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.” Harry also said in the interview that both him and his brother Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla.

“We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person that surely that’s enough. Why go that far when you don’t necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her, so at the time it was OK,” Harry said.

In the interview, an excerpt from the highly-anticipated book was also read out, which said: “I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she would be less dangerous if she was happy.” When asked why did he feel the need to describe his stepmother as dangerous, Prince Harry responded by saying: “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image, that made her dangerous. Because of the connections she was forging within the British press, and there was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with the family built on hierarchy, and with her on her way to being Queen Consort, there were going to be people – or bodies – left in the street because of that."

Releasing on January 10, Prince Harry's book, Spare, delves into more topics, including the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan, that led them to step down as working royals. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.