Prince Harry ‘looking for an excuse’ to avoid coronation, says royal biographer

All eyes will be on Prince Harry at the upcoming coronation ceremony of King Charles III. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation without wife Meghan Markle. Now, a royal commentator has shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might call for a 'last-minute stunt' ahead of the ceremony. (Also read: King Charles extends ‘olive branch’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of May coronation) Prince Harry: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

It was earlier also reported that Prince Harry will be seated 10 rows behind the royal family and will make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation of his father King Charles III amid the ongoing feud between the royals. Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who served William and Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, had said that Prince Harry is going to King Charles III’s coronation just to 'show face'. The coronation festivities are expected to extend over a three-day period, but Harry will reportedly only attend the actual crowning ceremony.

Now, as per a report by GB News, royal commentator Tom Bower has shared his opinion that there are chances that Prince Harry might reverse his decision to join the ceremony. He said, "I think there is more to come... I'm sure that when Harry is here, or just before he arrives, something else will come out of California. And unfortunately, it'll overshadow what the Coronation is meant to be about... I've always suspected that [Harry] didn't want to come. I didn't think he would come and I think he's looking for an excuse not to come because quite clearly he has been put back into the guest list area of the Abbey rather than the front. I suspect he'll look for an excuse until the very last moment not to come. And that'll be the stunt they'll pull… But unfortunately he's played into their hands on this."

The coronation will be the first time that Harry will meet the Royal Family since the release of his controversial memoir Spare. Harry and Meghan were last spotted with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth back in September 2022. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family, and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children.

