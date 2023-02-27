Prince Harry to add new chapter in paperback edition of Spare: Report

Prince Harry might add a new chapter in the paperback release of his bestselling memoir Spare which released earlier this year. Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, in which he made bombshell allegations against the senior members of the royal family, has already become a bestseller within a week of its release. He had earlier revealed that the memoir was intended to be much longer, to delve into many more details, but was finally trimmed short because if those details came into light, neither Prince William nor King Charles III would ever forgive him. (Also read: Elton John, Harry Styles and Spice Girls turn down King Charles' invitation to perform at coronation concert in May)

In the weeks leading up to the release of Spare, Prince Harry had appeared in several interviews to promote his book where he had said how his father King Charles considered him to be the "spare" son, since his elder brother Prince William would always be the one to become the heir to the throne. He also detailed an occasion where he was physically attacked by Prince William over his marriage to Meghan Markle. Now according to new reports, Prince Harry is planning to put an additional chapter in the book gearing up for its paperback release.

According to a report by Page Six, the new chapter will give further insight onto the turmoil caused by the release of the docu-series Harry & Meghan. The report says, "Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter … to the paperback version … out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended. The readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix docu-series, and the publication of Spare.”

Released on January 10, Spare has turned out to become the fastest selling nonfiction book to be ever published. It has sold more than 1.4 million copies in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US.

