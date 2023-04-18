Prince Harry will be snubbed at King Charles III's coronation, claims royal expert: 'Expect pics of him standing alone'

Last week, it was announced that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation of his father King Charles III without his wife Meghan Markle. Now, a royal expert has reacted to the news as well as the media speculation whether this might resolve matters between Harry and the royal family after the allegations made in his memoir Spare. (Also read: Prince Harry had ‘peace talks’ with King Charles before accepting coronation invite: Report)

There was anticipation surrounding the news of Prince Harry and Meghan's attendance at the coronation, which made headlines weeks before the official statement from their spokesperson was released. It was then revealed that since the date of the coronation coincided with their son Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan had decided that she didn't want to spend the day away from him.

Now, Christopher Andersen, author of The King, has told Fox News Digital that he doesn't think the coronation would mark a reconciliation of sorts between Prince Harry and King Charles III. He said, "My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah and that he is well aware of that. So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway. There is a humiliation factor here. Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen, while he is probably going to be shunted aside – this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry. I have a feeling that even Prince Andrew will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the crown – that’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days."

The royal expert further said, "Harry knows that he's just going to have to follow his grandmother’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ motto. He'll have to just grit his teeth and get through it. I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething. There will almost certainly be boos from the crowd, but let's not forget that there is still some lingering affection among the people for Diana's younger son. And I expect there will be some catcalls aimed in the direction of Andrew, Camilla, and even Charles as well. Like it or not, there is a growing anti-monarchist movement in Great Britain and they are becoming increasingly vocal."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior royals in 2020. Since then, they have been open about their life in the royal family, and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children. Harry and Meghan were last spotted with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

